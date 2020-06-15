'Lockdown has allowed me to concentrate on rehab' - O'Flaherty

Kerry O'Flaherty admits the postponement of this summer's Olympics has boosted her chances of competing at the Games for the second time.

The Rio Olympian's prospects of competing at the Tokyo Games took a huge blow when she suffered a broken foot in a race in Spain last September.

However, the Games being put back until 2021 will give the 38-year-old more opportunity to regain race sharpness.

"It's been a slight blessing in disguise for myself," said O'Flaherty.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time about the Olympic postponement announced in March, the county Down woman added: "I haven't had to chase times and push my body to the limit while it was still repairing.

"Lockdown has allowed me to really concentrate on my rehab and getting back gradually and not rushing things.

"As an endurance runner, it has allowed me to look after my body as well and not be rushing from A to B."

Barged from behind

O'Flaherty sustained a broken fifth metatarsal while running the 3,000m steeplechase at the European Permit Meeting in Andujar when she was barged from behind on the first lap of the race as she approached a barrier and landed with her full weight on the outside of her right foot.

O'Flaherty attempted to continue for three more laps but eventually dropped out with x-rays later revealing a broken fifth metatarsal.

She then had a screw inserted which was removed in the Spring after the fracture had healed.

"I did get back to running but the foot did feel a bit stiff so in February past, myself and the surgeon decided to remove the screw because the break had healed and I didn't really need it in there any more."

O'Flaherty's Newcastle base allowed her to train during lockdown in the nearby forests and trails which are dotted around the scenic Mourne County.

But she returned to sessions at the Mary Peters Track earlier this week where she is currently able to train in a small and social distanced group.

Kerry O'Flaherty is doing in the region of 70 miles a week at the moment

Qualifying for the Rio Games fulfilled a lifetime's ambition for the county Down woman but she is determined that it will not prove a one-off Olympic experience.

"For me it did take a good 10 years in the making, hard training, and there were failures along the way and injuries along the way, but I've got a good resilience in me.

"I just kept battling all the way because the Olympics was the dream. Making Rio 2016 was fantastic. I'm really proud of that. To be able to call yourself an Olympian is something special."

With still no word on when track competitions will come back, O'Flaherty is now in the middle of an endurance block which involves her running in the region of 70 miles per week.

"When we get the word about when competitions are, it will then be a case of sharpening up over the course of maybe three weeks to get that race speed back. When we step down to racing the mileage comes down to about 50 miles a week."