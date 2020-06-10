Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Warholm broke the European 400m record at the meeting in Oslo last year

The Impossible Games Date: Thursday 11 June Time: 19:00 BST Venue: Bislett Stadium, Oslo

Two-time 400m hurdles world champion Karsten Warholm will attempt to overhaul Briton Chris Rawlinson's 300m hurdles world record at Thursday's Impossible Games in Oslo.

Rawlinson set his mark in the rarely-run discipline in Sheffield in 2002.

Jakob, Henrik and Filip Ingebrigtsen are in a five-man team racing a Kenya-based quintet led by Timothy Cheruiyot in a socially-distanced 2,000m race.

The action will be behind closed doors, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers have had to adapt events around health measures, with smaller fields in Oslo augmented by athletes in other locations via video link, and seldom-seen events being added to the programme to inject interest.

After the success of recent 'back garden' pole vault challenge events, world record-holder Armand Duplantis will be in the stadium competing against a Norwegian field and, via video link from his own back garden, French 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie.

In addition to Warholm's solo time-trial shot at Rawlinson's world record, a women's 300m hurdles will feature Danish Rio 2016 silver medalist Sara Slot Pedersen taking on Swiss European champion Lea Sprunger and Norwegian 400m hurdles record holder Amalie Iuel.

The event is being staged as reworking of the Bislett Games - the prestigious Oslo stop on the Diamond League circuit.