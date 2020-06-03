Up to 18,000 runners took take in the Belfast City Marathon last year

Belfast Marathon organisers have announced the cancellation of the 2020 event because of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The marathon had originally been scheduled to take place on 3 May but was re-scheduled for 20 September.

"Our fundamental priority must be your health and that of others," read a statement from the organisers to those entered for this year's event.

"At this time we do not believe we can stage our event safely," it continued.

"As organisers, we understand that this news will come as a disappointment for many, even though some of you may have been expecting it.

"However we too share your disappointment as it marks a sad time in our 38-year history. This is the first time our event has ever been cancelled. Consequently, this has been a very difficult decision to make."

Entrants for the 2020 marathon can defer their entries until 2021, while the organisers say they will "also be happy to consider deferral of entries to the 2022 and 2023 marathons".