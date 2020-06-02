Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Neil Gourley has challenged his 1,500m rivals Chris O'Hare, Jake Wightman, Andrew Butchart and Josh Kerr to an all-Scottish showdown on home soil.

Wightman, who has won Commonwealth and European bronze, competed in the final of last October's World Championships in Doha alongside Gourley and Kerr.

European silver medallist O'Hare and Butchart, a Scottish record holder over 3,000m and 5,000m, raced at Rio 2016.

On a potential showdown, perhaps over a mile, Gourley said: "I'd love that."

He added: "I think there's room in the future for the current group of athletes to go head-to-head in Scotland. Maybe even club together to try and take down a record. Jake Wightman, Josh Kerr, Chris O'Hare, Andrew Butchart, who's with me?"

Gourley, 25, made history alongside Wightman and Kerr in Doha as it was the first time Britain has had three men in the 1,500m final, a feat not even achieved in the era of greats Seb Coe, Steve Ovett and Steve Cram.

Wightman set a new Scottish record in finishing fifth, with Kerr sixth and Gourley 11th on his Worlds debut.

"To have three Scots in a world track final at 1500m - more than Kenya - was pretty extraordinary," Gourley told Scottish Athletics.

"Jake and I had raced at the Scottish Schools champs years earlier, and Josh and I in the NCAA. Yet here we were. It just made that whole Doha experience extra special."

Gourley, who was inspired by O'Hare's success on the American college athletics scene to study at Virginia Tech, is also targeting the Scottish mile record of 3:50:64, which has been held by Graham Williamson since 1982.

"I'm not quite there yet, but 3:50 is something that I'm looking at in terms of possibility," he added in a Twitter Q&A external-link .

"If you look at what Jake, Josh and Chris have run in recent year, the tough part is going to be beating guys to it."