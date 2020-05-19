Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Belfast runner Stephen Scullion (left) improved his then personal best to finish second in last year's men's race in Dublin

The 2020 Dublin Marathon has become the latest major Irish sporting event to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

Organisers said on Tuesday that they had "made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved".

This year's event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, 25 October.

"We explored many alternatives for running the events safely but ultimately none were viable," said race director Jim Aughney.

Entries for the marathon and the other races in the event will remain valid for 2021 while refunds are also available.

With the event's status continuing to rise in recent years, organisers this year switched to a lottery system to deal with demands.

Details regarding the potential reallocation of lottery places as a result of refunds will be made in early 2021.

The Dublin event encompasses the Irish national marathon championship so this has also been postponed for 2020.

Belfast runner Stephen Scullion ran a then personal best of 2:12.01 to finish second in last year's men's race won in an event record of 2:08.06 by Moroccan Othmane El Goumri.

Three months later, Scullion achieved an Olympic qualifying mark when he finished fifth in the Houston Marathon, which is one of the gold label marathons, where a top-five spot is regarded as being equivalent to an Olympic standard.

Scullion improved his personal best to 2:11.52 in the Houston event.