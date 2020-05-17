Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Athletics in Scotland has been suspended since 17 March

Scottish Athletics has issued guidance to clubs about a phased return to group training.

Club training sessions, events, and competitions have been suspended since 17 March.

But the governing body stressed the plans are subject to change based on Scottish government guidance.

"The framework should not be taken as confirmation that significant changes to restrictions are imminent," chief executive Mark Munro said. external-link

"Scottish Government documents and advice, as well as examining approaches by other countries, have enabled scottishathletics to outline an approach with principles that will guide the sport's decision making about transitioning out of the current lockdown arrangements."

The professional athletics calendar has been heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic with the Olympics, European and World Championships all affected.