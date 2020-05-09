Jemma Reekie competing at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix in February

Being less focused on times has helped Jemma Reekie in the build-up to becoming a multi-British record holder.

The Scot, 22, set new UK indoor marks in the 800m, 1500m and mile in February before sport was suspended because of coronavirus.

Reekie also won 800m and 1500m gold at last year's European Under-23 Championships in Sweden.

"I don't really look at records or anything like that in advance," she told Scottish Athletics.

"When I was younger I thought about times too much. I got into the mindset of, 'I'm just going to run to the best of my ability, the fastest I can'. And that's all you can do on the day.

"I took that into racing and I started racing really well by not thinking about splits, not thinking about anything else other than just running as fast as I could."

Coach Andy Young has encouraged the new approach by Reekie, who set her new indoor personal bests for 1500m and mile on the same day at the Millrose Games in New York.

"I phoned him and I was like, 'is that okay'," she said of Young. "He was like, 'yeah it's the new British record'.

"I know what a good 1500m time is and what a good 800m time is but I didn't even know my 1500m split in the mile until somebody told me after."

Reekie was one of the torch bearers for the London 2012 Olympic Games when she was 14 and had set her goal of being a professional athlete even before she was a teenager.

"As soon as I started running, my mum and dad said that was me set," she explained.

"I didn't know how it would work as a job. I was just, 'I want to be a runner'."