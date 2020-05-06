Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The Belfast Milers Meet was among the events to be cancelled this year as a result of Covid-19 restrictions

Athletics Northern Ireland hopes to stage a condensed competition season after the expected easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Athletics NI suspended competition until 30 June and it now plans a return for July.

"We think that the best-case scenario will be the competition season running from the middle of July until late September," it said.

There will be "restrictions, including numbers and social distancing."

"We expect our government to make an announcement at some point this week regarding any lift of lockdown restrictions," added Athletics NI.

"Small group training may start in June and, if that is the case, there will be a number of weeks of training available prior to the first competitions.

"Any return to activity and competition will consider all government messaging with the aim that we maintain the safety and well-being of the athletics and wider community as our primary goal."

The NI and Ulster Championships are scheduled as a finale to the curtailed season.