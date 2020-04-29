Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The Belfast Milers Meet was scheduled to take place on 20 June

The suspension of athletics competition in Northern Ireland because of Covid-19 has been extended until 30 June.

The previous suspension of the sport announced in the middle of March had been until 31 May.

As a result of the announcement, the Belfast Milers Meet scheduled for 20 June will have to be postponed.

"We have taken the decision to extend the suspension of competition activity due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," said Athletics NI.

The statement added that the decision had been taken "in recognition that event organisers, clubs, athletes, officials and coaches need clarity, advanced notice and time to plan".

The decision was taken "in collaboration with the other home country athletics federations and UK Athletics", continued Athletics Northern Ireland.

The statement did add that the suspension of athletics activity outside of competition which is currently in place until 31 May would be "reviewed" over the coming weeks.

"We will wait for a further announcement from the government in relation to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown period, expected during week commencing 4 May, before further reviewing and updating on the current suspension period covering all other athletics activity."