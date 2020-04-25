Commonwealth medallist Dry wants his anti-doping case taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Hammer thrower Mark Dry has written to governing bodies asking that they take his anti-doping case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport as he continues to try to clear his name.

The Scot was banned for four years in February for admitting to falsely claiming he had gone fishing on the day he missed a drugs test.

Dry was cleared at his initial hearing before UK Anti-Doping appealed.

"Miscarriage of justice doesn't even come close," Dry, 32, said on Twitter.

"All I want is a fair fight and the right to be heard. How can a 50/50 non-majority decision just end my career without being questioned? From no ban to four years with two panels from the same stable. What is happening?"

The double Commonwealth medallist has contacted the World Anti-Doping Association, World Athletics and UK Athletics asking them to take his case to Cas because, according to Ukad rules, an individual is unable to do so.

Dry, who has served seven months of his ban, was suspended in May 2019 and has not competed since, even though he was cleared in October of the same year.

At the time a national panel decided that though the information Dry and his partner had provided about the fishing trip in October 2018 was false, it was not fraudulent and would not have resulted in a sanction because it was a first offence, with athletes allowed three "whereabouts" infringements within 12 months.

But after Ukad successfully appealed that verdict, Dry was banned for four years in February of this year with Ukad's deputy director of legal and regulatory affairs Stacey Cross saying at the time: "This case is a very clear example that athletes must conduct themselves with honesty during the anti-doping process and what is at risk if they don't."

Dry's lawyer, Gregor Ioannidis, also took to social media on Saturday to question the Sports Resolution Panel's decision.

"Having acted for Mark at his first instance hearing (acquittal) and the appeal hearing (ban), I can confirm that procedural and substantive matters need to be re-examined," he said on Twitter.

In another social media post, Dry said: "I'm not going anywhere without fighting for justice and the truth to be heard.

"Enough sitting on hands and stalling out. Enough games. Our sport needs justice and you need to show you can be believed in and trusted. Time is running out and I have nothing to lose. Take action.

"My case is about way more than me and my future. How many more people have to be bullied for being too small to fight. We are one voice. Fight."