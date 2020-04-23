Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Karsten Warholm is expected to compete if the 11 June event in his homeland takes place

The Diamond League plans to stage a behind-closed doors exhibition event in June after two meetings were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An event named 'The Impossible Games' is set to take place in Oslo on 11 June and will be televised by Norway's public broadcaster NRK.

Norway's double world champion Karsten Warholm will attempt to break the world 400m hurdles record.

Organisers said the event would conform with pandemic guidelines in Norway.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said: "This is really positive news for athletes and fans and promises, even in this early stage, to be another great night of athletics from the Bislett stadium."

The event will also see a pole-vault contest between world-record holder Mondo Duplantis and multiple Diamond League champion Renaud Lavillenie, though organisers stressed a full programme of competition has not yet been confirmed.

The night of action will take place on the date which was meant to stage the running of the Oslo Diamond League meeting.

But Diamond League meetings on weekends either side of the event - in Eugene, Oregon, on 7 June and Paris on 13 June - have been postponed.

In all, Diamond League meetings in Qatar, China, Sweden, Italy, Morocco, France and the US have now been called off.

The next scheduled meeting in the calendar after the Oslo exhibition event is due to be in London on 4 July.