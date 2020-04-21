Berlin Marathon: September date off and no word on rescheduling

Almost 47,000 ran the Berlin marathon last year

The Berlin Marathon, along with London one of the sport's six 'majors', will not go ahead as planned on 27 September after Germany extended a ban on large-scale gatherings until 24 October.

In a short statement organisers said the event "cannot take place" as scheduled, without specifying whether a postponement was possible. They would "co-ordinate further steps", they said.

The Berlin race was scheduled to take place the weekend before the London Marathon's rearranged date of 4 October.

The London Marathon, originally due to take place this Sunday, was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A rearranged Berlin marathon would probably have to take place in mid-November at the earliest, given the New York marathon is to be staged on 1 November.

The Berlin race, famous for its fast course, has been the scene of the past seven men's marathon world records, most recently Eliud Kipchoge's two hours one minute 39 seconds in 2018.

Last year, Kenenisa Bekele, who is due to go up against Kipchoge at London this year, won in 2:01:41 - the second fastest time in history.

Germany has suffered fewer coronavirus deaths than the UK - 4,948 compared to 17,337 according to figures collated by John Hopkins University - and has already begun a partial lifting of its lockdown measures.