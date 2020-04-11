Eilidh Doyle says cheats need 'weeded out' and medals reallocated

Doyle had her world silver medal delivered to her by her brother, who is a postman

Governing bodies must continue to "weed out" cheats and reallocate medals to clean athletes, says Eilidh Doyle.

The Scot, 33, retrospectively received a silver medal for the 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in 2013.

The Great Britain quartet came third in Moscow, but were upgraded after a doping violation by one of the Russian team who finished second.

And Doyle says the record does need to be set straight.

"It's belated, of course it is, but they have to keep righting these wrongs," she told Scottish Athletics.

"They just have to keep on doing them.

"I've seen the likes of Lee McConnell and Nicola Sanders getting reallocated medals at special presentations like one in the London Stadium and at Glasgow 2019 and their kids have been able to enjoy the moment with them.

"It isn't the same, and you cannot recreate the original moment in time, but it is right that we acknowledge and celebrate medals won by fair means. I think that is important."

'My brother delivered the medal'

Doyle was hopeful of making the 4x400m relay team for the Olympics this summer before the games were postponed until 2021 because of coronavirus.

Having not expected to earn a medal this year Doyle was pleasantly surprised when her brother Jamie, the local postman, came to her door with a package.

"He said 'I think this one might be a medal?'

"I knew the result had been changed but there had been no notification the medal was on the way to me so it came out of the blue," Doyle added. "I'd had no message that they wanted the bronze back, for that matter.

"I would have had real mixed feelings if asked to return the bronze medal, to be honest. It was my first global medal in an outdoor champs - after doing well at the European Indoors earlier in that year.

"The Moscow 2013 bronze is engraved with my name and our time so I am not sure if it works for another team!"