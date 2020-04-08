World Athletics Championships moved to avoid Commonwealth Games 2022 clash

Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon will be totally transformed before the 2022 World Championships

Organisers of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the United States have agreed to stage the event three weeks earlier than planned to avoid a clash with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The championships, in Eugene, Oregon, had already been pushed back a year after the postponement of this summer's Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a week of negotiations, a compromise has been reached, with athletics' governing body shifting the event to 15-24 July 2022.

While the dates of Birmingham 2022 will remain the same - 27 July to 7 August - the start of the event is now set to overlap with the finale of football's Women's European Championship.

Governing body Uefa has said it it is likely to delay the tournament, to be held in England, by a year because of the postponement of Euro 2020 in men's football.

BBC Sport understands the women's Euros will now conclude at the end of July 2022, meaning a potential direct clash with the start of the Commonwealth Games.