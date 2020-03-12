Jemma Reekie: Olympic medal is possible, says British middle-distance runner

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Reekie smashes British indoor 800m record

Jemma Reekie believes she can win an Olympic medal in Tokyo if her preparation goes smoothly following a breakthrough indoor season.

Reekie has broken the indoor British 800m, mile and 1,500m records in 2020.

The Scot, 22, says she has to work on her tactics but will "never say no to anything" when it comes to ambitions.

Asked if she thought she could win a medal, she said: "I guess, yes, if everything was to go well and I run the same times as I do."

Reekie, the training partner of five-time European champion Laura Muir, added: "I've not got much big championship experience, so I know what I need to look at and how I need to keep developing.

"I know what I'm capable of and I know what times I've ran and what they are equal to. I never say no to anything so I will just go and do my best."

Having long been in the shadows of Muir, Reekie has burst on to the world stage in the past few months and is on course to make her first Olympics this summer.

The duo are both coached by Andy Young in Glasgow, and will shortly be travelling to Spain with the wider coaching group for altitude training.

Yet Reekie insists that her record-breaking performances have not sparked any rivalry with Muir and she feels she is now more helpful to her long-time training partner.

"A lot of people think there would be a bit of rivalry and stuff like that but it's definitely made us closer," she said.

"She's seen it coming, she has seen how hard I've worked. And I see how hard she's worked and we both respect each other a lot.

"Now I need to start helping her out a bit more often in training. In some sessions, especially in the endurance ones, I need to hang onto her and help her as much as she helps me in the speed stuff."

As with other Nike-sponsored athletes, Reekie has faced some scrutiny about the prototype spikes she has been wearing.

New World Athletics rules state that, from the end of next month, all shoes will have had to be available to the public for four months.

Yet Reekie is adamant that there is no controversy with the shoes she has worn and what she wears in Tokyo will comply with the regulations.

"I think it has been a bit blown out of proportion," she said of the debate. "World Athletics said our shoes are legal so I'm going wear the shoes that are legal to wear.

"They are just like any other pair of spikes. I always have like six pairs of spikes in my bag and I pick out a pair to wear.

"I just keep myself in my bubble and I know myself it's all down to my hard work and Andy's coaching."

On whether there were ever comments from athletes not wearing Nike shoes, she said: "No, I think every athlete on that start line knows it's the legs running not the spikes."