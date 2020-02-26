Mark Dry: Hammer thrower to be banned for four years after Ukad appeal

Before the charge, Mark Dry had been targeting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics following hip surgery

Double Commonwealth medallist Mark Dry will be banned for four years after UK Anti-Doping successfully appealed against the decision to clear him.

Dry, 31, was charged last May with "attempted tampering" in a case relating to 'whereabouts' regulations.

The hammer thrower was suspended until October, when a national panel found in his favour, but Ukad has successfully contested that.

The verdict is expected to be announced on Thursday.

Dry has no further right of appeal but will be considered to have already served five months of his ban.

The Ukad challenge against the Scot, who won hammer bronze at the last two Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Gold Coast, was heard on 20 December.

Dry was initially charged last May after lying about why he was not at the address he had provided in his 'whereabouts' information for 15 October, 2018.

These require athletes to let the anti-doping authorities know exactly where they will be on any given day.

The Sport Resolutions Panel found in his favour in October, ruling there had been no subversion of the doping control process even though Dry did provide false information.