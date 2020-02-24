Asbel Kiprop: Former Olympic 1500m champion to turn his back on athletics for motorsport career

Asbel Kiprop
Asbel Kiprop is an Olympic and three-time world champion

Former Olympic 1500m champion and three-time world champion Asbel Kiprop says he is turning his back on athletics to try motorsport.

Kiprop won gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 but is serving a four-year doping ban imposed in April 2019.

The 30-year-old Kenyan has now joined a Nairobi motor-rallying academy to hone his driving skills.

"I'm ready to begin again in a sport that doesn't have doping conspiracy," he said on Twitter.

"I will be patient again to be able to be champion. I will be climbing this ladder hoping to learn the next game."

Kiprop tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO) in an out-of-competition test in November 2017.

However, he maintained his innocence throughout, claiming his sample may have been tampered with.

