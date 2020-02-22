Scottish National XC Championships: Mhairi Maclennan and Jamie Crowe win titles

Inverness Harrier Mhairi Maclennan, a winner in 2018, proved too strong for the women's field at Callendar Park, a race that had attracted a record 433 entries

Inverness Harrier Mhairi Maclennan reclaimed the Scottish National Cross-Country women's title in the most testing conditions in Falkirk.

In intermittent hailstorms she came in ahead of Fife AC's Annabel Simpson and Moira Stewart of Cambuslang Harriers.

Jamie Crowe not only won the men's race but helped Central AC to their 10th men's team title in a row.

He was pushed hard by Inverclyde AC's Jonny Glen, who finished second, while Fife AC's Kevin Wood was third.

Crowe told BBC Scotland: "I've raced Jonny so many times and he's a tough person to beat. I got away in the muddy parts and managed to hold on.

"I didn't feel my hands for the whole 30 minutes. That was probably the coldest I've ever been during a race."

Celtic fan Jamie Crowe joked that he hopes the 10th title in a row for Central AC is repeated by his favourite football team

Simpson, who finished 30 seconds behind Maclennan, and her Scotland team-mate Stephanie Pennycook helped Fife to the women's team title.

Leeds-based Pennycook, who finished fourth in the wind, mud, sleet and rain, said of the runner-up: "Annabel pulled away from me. I had to let her go. She was too strong today but it was good to see her up there.

"We grew up training together. I like coming up home. I could have done English Nationals because I have an English club now but I didn't want to; I'm still really loyal to Scotland."

Simpson added: "We knew we had a good team going in but people can fall over. You never know what's going to happen.

"When the hailstones started, it gives you something to focus on fighting through, and when the sun came out it was nice to feel a bit of warmth on your face."