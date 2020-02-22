British Indoor Athletics Championships: Sophie Cook wins pole vault gold in Glasgow

Victory in the pole vault earned Sophie Cook her first British title

British Indoor Athletics Championships Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Date: 22-23 February Coverage: Watch the event on the BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website.

Sophie Cook won pole vault gold with a personal best at the British Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

With current British record holder Holly Bradshaw not competing, Cook was favourite going into the competition and vaulted 4.5m to secure the title.

The 25-year-old jumped 0.5m higher than Natalie Hooper and Courtney Maguire who won silver and bronze respectively.

"I am over the moon to have jumped a personal best today, I wanted to prove I was worthy of the title," said Cook.

"I just wanted to come and do the event justice and I just seem to have got better and better this season."

In the men's 60m, favourite Andrew Robertson led the field to win the gold medal with a time of 6.66 seconds, 0.06secs ahead of Sam Gordon who took silver, while Toby Makoyawo claimed bronze in 6.74.

Former world indoor champion, Dwain Chambers, 41, finished last in his semi-final.

Amy Hunt, 17, holds the under-18 world record for the 200m

Amy Hunt, 17, who won gold in the 200m and 4x100m relay at the European Junior Championships in 2019, won the women's 60m with a time of 7.39.

Alisha Rees took silver in 7.49 and Ebony Carr was third with 7.55.

In the final medal event of the day, Scott Lincoln led from start to finish to win his fifth British Indoor title.

The 26-year-old claimed victory with a throw of 19.49m, his first of the final and it was no match for the rest of the field.

Youcef Zatat was second with a personal best of 18.61m, while Patrick Swan recorded a season's best to win bronze with 16.49m.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Miller was the winner of the men's 3,000m while Dan Bramble won gold in the men's long jump.

In the women's long jump Abigail Irozuru won gold with a season's best jump of 6.60m while Jazmin Sawyers, who won silver in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, finished second.