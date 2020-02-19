Jemma Reekie beats world champion Halimah Nakaayi over 800m

Jemma Reekie beat world champion Halimah Nakaayi over 800m in France to record her second IAAF World Indoor Series win in five days.

The Scot won in two minutes and 0.34 seconds to beat the Ugandan - who won gold in Doha in October - in Lievin.

Reekie, 21, won the 1500m at the Grand Prix in Glasgow on Saturday, having recently broken three British indoor records inside a week.

Two of those belonged to training partner Laura Muir.

Reekie, a double European Under-23 champion in Sweden last year, beat Muir in Glasgow at the start of February to cut a second off Jenny Meadows' indoor 800m record.

And she followed that by besting Muir's indoor mile mark in New York - eclipsing her compatriot's 1500m record along the way.