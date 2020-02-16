Christian Coleman comes close to breaking 60m world record

America's Christian Coleman is favourite to win the Olympic title in Tokyo this summer

American sprinter Christian Coleman came close to breaking his own world record after winning the 60m at the USATF Indoor Championships in New Mexico.

Despite stumbling out of the blocks, Coleman, 23, clocked 6.37 seconds to beat Marvin Bracy and Brandon Carnes.

Coleman equalled the second-fastest time in history behind his own record of 6.34 seconds, set in 2018.

"I felt pretty good," the 100m world champion said.

"I thought I had a shot at the record."

Coleman, who is favourite to win 100m gold at this summer's Olympics in Tokyo, added: "I think I could have executed my start a lot better.

"But we haven't done a lot of speed work, so this gives me a lot of confidence going into the outdoor season."