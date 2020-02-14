Scots Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir 'pushing each other to limits'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Reekie smashes British indoor 800m record

Jemma Reekie says training and competing with fellow Scots middle-distance runner Laura Muir is helping to "push each other to the limits".

The 21-year-old rocketed to fame this month by breaking three British indoor records - two belonging to five-times European champion Muir - in a week.

The pair are targeting a triumphant home outing when they compete at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.

"Training with Laura is amazing, I have learned so much from her," Reekie said.

"I have learned what hard work is. It is lovely, we are also great friends so when we are on camp quite a lot, Andy [Young, the duo's coach] and Laura are like a second family to me.

"We haven't found any problem with it, we have always respected each other and we can help each other out a lot.

"It's really good that we are both good at different things, we can push each other to the limits and it is making Laura's speed better, it is making my endurance better."

Reekie, a double European Under-23 champion in Sweden last year, beat Muir in Glasgow at the start of February to cut a second off Jenny Meadows' indoor 800m record.

She followed up by breaking Muir's indoor mile mark in New York - eclipsing her compatriot's 1,500m record along the way - and returns to Glasgow in a high-quality 1,500m field that also includes their other training partner, Canadian Gabriela DeBues-Stafford.

Muir, 26, is the British and European record holder over 1,000m and will attempt to add the world mark - which has stood since 1999 - in the final event of the meeting.

She is "proud" to see Reekie is now fulfilling her huge potential.

"I think she has been capable of those performances for a while, its just so nice to see she has done it and she's proven to the world what she can do," Muir said.

"She has come on so so well, I'm very proud of her. It was unfortunate for her before that she was getting ill quite a lot, which disrupted things, but she's had a really solid winter and that has helped her hugely."

The duo's coach Andy Young believes patience is now paying off for both Muir and Reekie, who are building towards medal tilts at this summer's Olympic Games.

"For Jemma to come from almost nowhere to the top of the world and in an Olympic year, it's very exciting," he said.

"It's great in both cases I've worked with them before they were both stars. Individually the have been patient, taken their time done it the right way and hopefully they will have very successful careers."