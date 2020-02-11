How to watch the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix on BBC One

Laura Muir will be one of the stars of the show in the city where she won 1500m gold in the 2019 European Indoor Championships.

British middle-distance runner Laura Muir is among the star names set to compete in one of the most prestigious events in the indoor calendar in Glasgow on Saturday.

Muir, who is based in Glasgow, runs in the final event of the afternoon, the women's 1,000m.

The 26-year-old has set her sights on beating Mozambican former world and Olympic champion Maria Mutola's 1999 world record over the seldom-run distance.

World champion heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson will begin her Tokyo 2020 preparations with an outing in the long jump.

Meanwhile, Muir's 21-year-old training partner Jemma Reekie, who recently broke three British indoor records in a week, will attempt to extend her hot streak in a high-class 1500m field that includes Canadian training partner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford and Ethiopia's Axumawit Embaye.

The Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix will also feature a host of international stars, with 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce going up against world indoor champion Murielle Ahoure in the 60m, while world record-holder Armand Duplantis headlines a stellar pole vault field that also includes American two-time world champion Sam Kendricks.

