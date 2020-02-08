Jemma Reekie beats Laura Muir's British indoor mile record

Jemma Reekie broke Laura Muir's British record for the indoor mile in New York - a week after taking half a second off her fellow Scot's 800m mark in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old ran four minutes 17.88 seconds at the Millrose Games - the third-fastest indoor mile behind Ethiopian great Genzebe Dibaba (4:13.31) and Romanian Doina Melinte (4:17.14).

Reekie took nearly a second off Muir's 4:18.75, set in Birmingham in February 2019 when breaking Kirsty Wade's 31-year-old British record.

Reekie ran the first 1500m in 4:00.56 in New York, which would also have been a British record.

Last week, British indoor champion Reekie beat training partner Muir as she posted an 800m time of one minute 57.91 seconds to beat Jenny Meadows' mark of 1:58.43 from 2010.

Reekie won double European Under-23 gold in Sweden last year.

