Armand Duplantis sets pole vault world record in Poland

Armand Duplantis claimed a silver medal at the World Championships in Doha last October

European champion Armand Duplantis set a pole vault world record at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on Saturday.

The USA-born Swede, 20, cleared 6.17m at the second attempt in Torun, Poland, to beat Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's previous mark.

Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion, cleared 6.16m in February 2014.

Duplantis, who won silver at the 2019 World Championships, had nearly broken the record on Tuesday.

On that occasion he brushed the bar with his arm on his second effort at 6.17m at the first Indoor Tour event of the season in Dusseldorf.