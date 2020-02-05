Mo Farah: Olympic champion withdraws from London half marathon with injury

Mo Farah won gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has withdrawn from 'The Big Half' race on 1 March with a minor Achilles injury.

Farah, winner of the half marathon event in London for the past two years, suffered the injury in training.

The 36-year-old, who will defend his 10,000m title at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will now continue the build-up to the summer season in Africa.

"My priority is to be fit, healthy and competitive for the summer season," Farah said.

"For that reason I have had to make the tough decision not to race this year. I definitely hope to be back again in 2021."

Farah quit track events in 2017 to concentrate on the marathon.

But having won gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, he announced in late 2019 his decision to return to the track.