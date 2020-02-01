Jemma Reekie beats Laura Muir to set new British indoor 800m record
- From the section Athletics
Scotland's Jemma Reekie has taken half a second off the British indoor record in an invitation women's 800m race at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.
Reekie, 21, posted a time of one minute 57.91 seconds to beat Jenny Meadows' mark of 1:58.43 from 2010.
British indoor champion Reekie beat training partner Laura Muir into second, with the four-time European Indoor champion finishing in 1:58.44.
Reekie won double European Under-23 gold in Sweden last year.