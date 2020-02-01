Jemma Reekie beats Laura Muir to set new British indoor 800m record

From the section

Jemma Reekie narrowly missed out on the European indoor final in Glasgow last year

Scotland's Jemma Reekie has taken half a second off the British indoor record in an invitation women's 800m race at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Reekie, 21, posted a time of one minute 57.91 seconds to beat Jenny Meadows' mark of 1:58.43 from 2010.

British indoor champion Reekie beat training partner Laura Muir into second, with the four-time European Indoor champion finishing in 1:58.44.

Reekie won double European Under-23 gold in Sweden last year.