Ciara Mageean: Portaferry runner breaks Irish indoor 1,500m record in Boston

Ciara Mageean set her previous Irish record in Athlone last Febraury

Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean improved her own Irish indoor 1,500m record with a fine third place finish at the New Balance Games in Boston.

Mageean, 27, clocked four minutes 06.42 seconds to cut 0.34 seconds off the mark she set in Athlone last February.

The race was won by Australian Jessica Hull in 4:04.38 ahead of Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen in 4:04.38.

"I would be delighted to run 4:06 as a season-opener outdoors so I'm very happy with that," said Mageean.

"I let the three girls get away a bit but I'm delighted to have come back so strongly."

American Cory McGee was fourth in 4:06.88 with Spaniard Esther Guerrero sixth in 4:09.93.

Mageean, who has been training at altitude in Albuquerque, will return home to compete in next month's international meeting in Athlone before having races in Madrid and at the Irish Indoor Championships.

That will complete her indoor campaign as she skips the World Indoor Championships to concentrate on her preparations for the Olympics.

On Friday it was announced that the County Down woman had joined the Pace Sports Management stable, which is headed by Donegal man Ricky Simms and includes Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah and Dina Asher-Smith.

Also at the same Boston meeting, Irish athlete Andrew Coscoran produced a major breakthrough as he smashed the four-minute barrier for the first time with a 3:56.85 mile clocking.

Coscoran took second place as he was edged out in a photo finish by world championship finalist Craig Engels of the US.

Engels, 10th in last year's 1500m final in Doha, and Coscoran were given the same time but the American was credited with the victory.