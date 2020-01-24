BBC Scotland to stream Scottish indoor athletics finals from Emirates Arena

Guy Learmonth captained Great Britain at last year's European Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Guy Learmonth is among the leading contenders at Sunday's Scottish national indoor seniors and under-17s championships.

A Commonwealth Games and European Indoor Championships finalist over 800m, the 27-year-old has yet to decide if he will compete over his favourite distance or enter the 400m.

BBC Scotland will provide an online stream of the final stages of the event at Glasgow's Emirates Arena from 15:30 GMT.

Learmonth captained Great Britain at the same venue for last year's European Indoor Championships but suffered a fall at the semi-final stage of the 800m.

Nikki Manson and Emma Nuttall are expected to put on an exciting show in the women's high-jump, with competition from Emily Borthwick and Somer Lecky.

"We're at the start of a year which features the Olympics and the European Championships and there will be a number of Scots competing on Sunday who believe they can make GB and NI vests for those big summer events," said Stephen Maguire, head of performance and coaching with Scottish Athletics.

"There's also the British Champs coming up back at the Emirates on February 22/23 - so this is an opportunity to show form in the preparation for that weekend."