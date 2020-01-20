Mageean and Smyth among athletes handed Sport Ireland funding boost

Michael McKillop and Jason Smyth with their gold medals won at the 2016 Paralympic Games

Ciara Mageean and Jason Smyth are among the athletes to benefit from increased Sport Ireland funding for this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Middle-distance runner Mageann and Paralympian Smyth receive top category 'podium' funding of 40,000 euro.

This also includes Paralympian Michael McKillop, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, rower Philip Doyle and boxers Kurt Walker and Michaela Walsh.

Overall funding from Sport Ireland has increased from 32m euro to 36m euro.

This covers funding for national governing bodies, high performance sport and local sports partnerships.

"The continued investment in high performance sport will be enhanced by a 14% increase in investment in the facilities and expertise available at the Sport Ireland Institute, which is vitally important as we start move towards Tokyo 2020," said John Treacy, Sport Ireland chief executive.

"The strengthened relationship between the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Paralympics Ireland and Sport Ireland means we are starting the Olympic and Paralympic countdown in a very strong and positive position and look forward to another good year for Irish sport at all levels."