Stephen Scullion books Olympic berth as he finishes fifth in Houston

Stephen Scullion bettered his Dublin time by nine seconds

Belfast man Stephen Scullion booked an Olympic Games spot as he finished fifth in the Houston Marathon in a new personal best of 2:11:52.

Scullion's time was 22 seconds outside the Tokyo standard but the Houston event is a gold label race which means his finish secures his Olympic place.

His stirring run on a windy course cut nine seconds off the time he set in Dublin three months ago.

Fellow Northern Irishman Paul Pollock has already qualified for Tokyo.

Scullion, 31, went to halfway in 1:05.49 - almost a minute faster than in Dublin.

Ethiopia's Kenkile Gezahegn took victory in 2:08.38 as he finished two minutes and one second ahead of compatriot Bonsa Dida with Etrirea's Amanuel Mesel [2:11:04] and Kenyan-born Bahrain athlete Benson Seurei [2:11.51] also coming in ahead of Scullion.

The Northern Ireland athlete made a brave effort in the closing stages to chase down Seurei but his effort just came up short.

Scullion said after the race that the wind "hurt me a lot".

"It made me angry that I needed to run fast but I had to relax and not make excuses. Focus on every mile," he said on Twitter.

Prior to his Dublin time, Scullion's best marathon performance came at last year's Houston Marathon when he clocked 2:14.34.

Scullion, 31, spends much of his time training at Flagstaff in Arizona.