Hannah England: World Championships 1500m silver medallist retires

England reached the semi-finals in the women's 1500m at the London 2012 Olympics

World Championships silver medallist Hannah England has announced her retirement from athletics.

Oxford-born England, 32, won silver in the 1500m at the 2011 Worlds in Daegu.

In a post on Instagram, England said she was "proud of my achievements" and "it was a privilege" to be surrounded by so many talented people.

England represented her country at two Commonwealth Games, two World Championships, two European Championships and the Olympics in 2012.