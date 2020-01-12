Callum Hawkins breaks Scottish best as Rhonex Kipruto sets new world 10k best

Rhonex Kipruto and Callum Hawkins
Rhonex Kipruto and Callum Hawkins both set new records in Spain

Callum Hawkins recorded a new all-time best for a Scot as Rhonex Kipruto broke the 10k world record in Valencia.

Hawkins, who has been pre-selected for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the marathon, finished in 28:02 minutes to knock 11 seconds off Allister Hutton's mark, which had stood since 1984.

It was enough to give the 27-year-old a 10th-place finish overall.

Kenyan 20-year-old Kipruto, the world 10,000m bronze medallist, headed the Valencia 10km field in 26:24.

Benard Kimeli was second in 27:12, while Switzerland's Julien Wanders improved his own European record with a time of 27:13 for third.

