Callum Hawkins breaks Scottish best as Rhonex Kipruto sets new world 10k best

Rhonex Kipruto and Callum Hawkins both set new records in Spain

Callum Hawkins recorded a new all-time best for a Scot as Rhonex Kipruto broke the 10k world record in Valencia.

Hawkins, who has been pre-selected for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the marathon, finished in 28:02 minutes to knock 11 seconds off Allister Hutton's mark, which had stood since 1984.

It was enough to give the 27-year-old a 10th-place finish overall.

Kenyan 20-year-old Kipruto, the world 10,000m bronze medallist, headed the Valencia 10km field in 26:24.

Benard Kimeli was second in 27:12, while Switzerland's Julien Wanders improved his own European record with a time of 27:13 for third.