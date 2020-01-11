Home Countries International XC: Scotland win mens event

Scotland's men battled through the mud at Kings Park, Stirling to win the Home Countries International XC for the first time in eight years.

Wales' Kristian Jones crossed first in 25 minutes 33 seconds, but Jamie Crowe in second, Andy Butchart in fourth and eighth-placed Lachlan Oates secured a rare victory for the Scots over 8km.

Adam Hickey pipped Butchart on the line to win an individual bronze for England, who finished third overall.

England claimed the women's title.

Kate Avery (29 mins 20 secs) and Abbie Donnelly made it an England one-two, with Wales' Bronwen Owen third and Mhairi MacLennan of Scotland fourth to earn their nations silver and bronze respectively.

Scotland's women won the Under-20s title for the first time.