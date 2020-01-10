Cross country: Andy Butchart targets XC success at Stirling

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I aspire to an Olympic medal - Andrew Butchart

Home Countries XC International Venue: Stirling Date: Saturday, 11 January Start: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Scottish runner Andrew Butchart hopes a return to cross country racing in the depths of winter can propel him to a summer medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Butchart, 28, finished sixth in the 5,000m at the 2016 Olympics after a winter pounding the cross country circuit.

On Saturday, Butchart is on familiar territory as he competes in the Home Countries XC International in Stirling.

"I enjoy cross country, I really love to do it," he said.

"I did a lot of indoors and it just doesn't bring me the same buzz as cross country does. It's very fun and to do it in Stirling this weekend is very exciting."

Butchart failed to make the final of the 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha last year.

But, despite that setback, he believes medal success at Tokyo 2020 is a realistic goal.

"Really, 2016 feels like yesterday," he said. "This year, having the Olympics and hitting the 5k again is going to be fun but very hard.

"I'm at a different point in my career where I actually can attain a medal and run well, so it's exciting stuff.

"I want to finish better than sixth and I'll aspire to a medal. I think it's definitely attainable.

"Obviously I had a very poor Doha championships. But, watching the final, the person who finished third I can beat - so I could nip it. You never know."