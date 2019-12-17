Adam Gemili: I need to be bringing home medals, says British sprinter

Gemili won silver in the 4x100m relay at the World Championships in Doha

British sprinter Adam Gemili says he is no longer the footballer who "just rocked up to the Olympics" and must compete for medals at Tokyo 2020.

The 26-year-old was restored to the top level Olympic podium funding programme by British Athletics this month.

Gemili won silver in the 4x100m relay at the World Championships this year and was fourth in the 200m final.

"I want to have no regrets so I am trying to live every opportunity I can," he told BBC Sport.

"You are never going to fulfil everyone's expectations of you, but I have got my own expectations. I know what I think I can achieve."

Gemili, who spent time at Chelsea and Reading as a youth team footballer, narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the 200m at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

He is currently training in Jacksonville, Florida, where the Londoner believes the hot weather means there is less chance of getting "silly injuries".

"I am 26 years old, I am not an 18-year-old, new to the sport, come from football and just rocked up to the Olympics," added Gemili.

"I am now at the age where I need to be in senior finals and bringing home medals.

"The years are going by faster and faster and before you know it I am going to be retiring, and you look back at your career and think maybe I could have done this or that different."

Gemili inspired by KJT success

Looking at next summer's Games, Gemili says he can take inspiration from Katarina Johnson-Thompson after the Briton won heptathlon gold at the World Championships this year.

Gemili says Johnson-Thompson is "one of my best friends in sport" and was pleased to see her triumph after missing out on medals in Rio and at previous World Championships.

"I have known her for so long and I know what she has been through, and to see her finally win that gold was really motivating and inspiring and I am so pleased for her," he said.

"She should have won the World Championships years ago - she has always been in good shape. She should have won the gold in Rio, but she made silly mistakes.

"She put together a fantastic series, but at the end of it we were sitting there saying 'you know what, you could have run a faster 200m'. We know there is room for improvement and she is only going to get better."