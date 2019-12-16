Andrew Butchart leads Scotland at Home Countries XC International in Stirling

Andrew Butchart first took part in the Home Countries XC International in 2013

Andrew Butchart will lead Scotland's men at the Home Countries XC International on 11 January.

Butchart, 28, will be teamed with Jamie Crowe, Jonny Glen and Lachlan Oates at the Run Stirling event.

Mhairi Maclennan, Annabel Simpson, Fiona Brian and Nynke Mulholland comprise the women's team.

Around 1,000 athletes are expected to take part in the event, which includes the British Cross Challenge and races at under-23, u20 and u17 level.

"With the British Cross Challenge element and the international competition, as well as a live stream on BBC and Vinco, it should be a great event and a strong advert for athletics in Scotland," said Butchart.

"It will be a little surreal for me racing there because I've done many a training run in King's Park growing up as a kid and as a teenager with Central AC."