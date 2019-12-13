New Zealand three-time Olympic champion Peter Snell dies

Snell is the only male athlete since 1920 to complete the 800m and 1500m Olympic double

New Zealand's three-time Olympic middle distance champion Peter Snell has died at the age of 80.

Snell is the last male athlete to have completed the 800m and 1500m double at an Olympic Games, which he achieved in Tokyo in 1964.

The former 800m and mile world record holder also claimed 800m gold four years earlier in Rome.

A sporting legend in his home country, Snell was voted New Zealand's athlete of the century in 2000.

Athletics' governing body World Athletics said it was "deeply saddened" by the news, while New Zealand Olympic Committee president Mike Stanley added Snell's achievements are "at the heart of New Zealand's sporting history".