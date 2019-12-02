Adam Gemili restored to top level funding by British Athletics

Gemili won silver in the 4x100m relay at the World Championships in Doha

Sprinter Adam Gemili has been restored to the top level Olympic podium funding programme by British Athletics.

The 26-year-old was downgraded to relay funding last winter but has been moved back up after the World Championships earlier this year.

He won silver in the 4x100m relay and was fourth in the 200m final in Doha.

Tom Bosworth (race walker), Abigail Irozuru (long jump) and Jake Wightman (1,500m) have also been added to the Olympic podium funding category.

Morgan Lake (high jump) has dropped to the second tier of funding, while Shara Proctor (long jump) has not been included.

The funding programme is UK Sport's National Lottery initiative and British Athletics said membership for next year "is based upon an athletes' potential to win a medal at Tokyo 2020 or Paris 2024".

Olympic Podium

Dina Asher-Smith, Tom Bosworth, Holly Bradshaw, Mo Farah, Adam Gemili, Callum Hawkins, Sophie Hitchon, Zharnel Hughes, Abigail Irozuru, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Nick Miller, Laura Muir, Reece Prescod, Lynsey Sharp, Lorraine Ugen, Jake Wightman

Olympic Podium Potential

Andrew Butchart, Taylor Campbell, Melissa Courtney, Tim Duckworth, Niamh Emerson, Tom Gale, Elliot Giles, Neil Gourley, Charlie Grice, Dewi Griffiths, Josh Kerr, Morgan Lake, Kyle Langford, Chris McAlister, Eilish McColgan, Sarah McDonald, Naomi Ogbeta, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Andrew Pozzi, Aimee Pratt, Charlotte Purdue, Jemma Reekie, Daniel Rowden, Jazmin Sawyers, Steph Twell, Jamie Webb, Laura Weightman, Callum Wilkinson, Ben Williams

Olympic Relays

Amy Allcock, Kristal Awuah, Cameron Chalmers, Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Beth Dobbin, Eilidh Doyle, Miguel Francis, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Richard Kilty, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Laviai Nielsen, Asha Philip, Martyn Rooney, Danny Talbot, Jessica Turner, CJ Ujah, Jodie Williams, Bianca Williams, Rabah Yousif