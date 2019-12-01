Paul Pollock: Northern Irishman books Olympic marathon spot after 2:10 run

Paul Pollock can look forward to competing in a second Olympics after finishing as the leading Irishman in the Rio Games marathon in 2016

Northern Ireland athlete Paul Pollock achieved the Olympic marathon qualifying time on Sunday and moved to second on the Irish all-time list as he ran 2:10.17 in Valencia.

Pollock's time is one minute and 13 seconds inside the Tokyo standard.

The 33-year-old Holywood man's performance cut five minutes and 13 seconds off his previous best set in 2017.

Emma Mitchell also ran well as she clocked 2:36.47 on her marathon debut.

Pollock's time moves him up to second on the Irish all-time list behind 1984 Olympic silver medallist John Treacy.

The Waterford great holds the Irish record with his 2:09.15 clocking in Boston in 1988.

Cork man Mark Carroll previously was the second fastest Irishman with his 2:10.54 run in New York in 2002.

With his Olympic qualifying time now secured, Pollock can start planning for next summer's Games in Tokyo where he may be joined by another Northern Irishman Stephen Scullion.

Scullion improved his personal best to 2:12.01 at the Dublin Marathon last month and that time could prove good enough to secure his Tokyo spot on world ranking even though it was 31 seconds outside the Olympic standard.

The Belfast man's time broke Greg Hannon's 40-year-old Northern Ireland record but that has now gone to Scullion following his superb run in Spain.

Speaking on Twitter after Sunday's race, Pollock said: "Just sat down after running 2:10.17. Not going to move for a while.

"On 9th September, I was lying in an MRI scanner with broken metatarsal. Today I went number two on Irish all-time list."

Mitchell's run will give her encouragement that she can get into the frame for Olympic selection next Spring although she is some four minutes slower than the current leading contenders Aoife Cooke and Ann-Marie McGlynn.

Cooke run 2:32:34 in Dublin with McGlynn 20 seconds behind her in the same race.

The women's Olympic standard is 2:29.30 but once again, times shy of that could be enough to put athletes in Tokyo contention under the complex new qualifying system.