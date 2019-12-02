European Cross Country Championships 2019: How to watch live on the BBC
|European Cross Country Championships
|Venue: Lisbon, Portugal Date: Sunday, 8 December
|Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Red Button, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and highlights on BBC Two.
The 2019 European Cross Country Championships take place on Sunday in Lisbon, Portugal - and you can watch all the action live on the BBC from 10:00 GMT.
There are 19 gold medals on offer across the day with the men's and women's elite races and the mixed relay competition forming the main events.
Great Britain are the most successful nation in the history of the Championships and won silver in the elite men's and women's team races last year in the Netherlands.
Andrew Butchart, an individual bronze medal in 2017, and trial winner and 2016 team gold medallist Ben Connor have been named in the British men's team while Jess Judd and Kate Avery lead the women's challenge for medals.
Steve Cram and Paula Radcliffe, who twice won the women's senior race, provide the commentary.
Great Britain's senior squad
Men's team: Andrew Butchart, Ben Connor, Patrick Dever, Adam Hickey, Tom Evans, Kristian Jones
Women's team: Charlotte Arter, Kate Avery, Abbie Donnelly, Amy Griffiths, Jess Judd, Jenny Nesbitt
Mixed relay team: Alex Bell, Jonathan Davies, Sarah McDonald, James McMurray
BBC coverage times
Times are GMT and subject to late changes.
Sunday 8, December
10:00-14:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Highlights
17:15-18:15, BBC Two and online
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
Live guide and event notifications
Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.