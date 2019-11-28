Alberto Salazar: UK Athletics to review handing of Nike Oregon Project relationship
-
- From the section Athletics
UK Athletics has launched an independent review of its own handling of its relationship with under-fire coach Alberto Salazar and the now-disbanded Nike Oregon Project.
A panel appointed by UK Athletics in 2015 said there was "no reason" to remove British athletes from Salazar's programme, despite claims the American has broken anti-doping rules.
Salazar was banned for four years in October and Nike closed down his group.
Salazar is appealing against his ban.
More to follow.