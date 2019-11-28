Alberto Salazar: UK Athletics to review handing of Nike Oregon Project relationship

Breaking news

UK Athletics has launched an independent review of its own handling of its relationship with under-fire coach Alberto Salazar and the now-disbanded Nike Oregon Project.

A panel appointed by UK Athletics in 2015 said there was "no reason" to remove British athletes from Salazar's programme, despite claims the American has broken anti-doping rules.

Salazar was banned for four years in October and Nike closed down his group.

Salazar is appealing against his ban.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you