Ciara Mageean: Portaferry woman named Irish athlete of the year

Mageean became the first Irish athlete to reach a World Championship 1500m final since Sonia O'Sullivan in 1997

Ciara Mageean has collected the Irish athlete of the year award at the National Athletics Awards in Dublin.

The 27-year-old Portaferry woman earned a European indoor bronze in March before finishing 10th in an astonishing 1500m final at the World Championships.

Mageean, who also won track and field athlete of the year, set a new personal best of 4:00.15 in Doha.

Dundalk heptathlete Kate O'Connor was named U20 athlete of the year after winning silver at the European U20s.

The Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games athlete also set a new Irish record of 6,093 points as she became the first Irish heptathlete to win a major championship medal.

Brendan Boyce was another Ulster winner as he picked up the endurance award following his superb sixth place in the 50km walk at the World Championships amid sweltering conditions in Doha while another Donegal athlete Caitriona Jennings picked up the ultra-athlete of the year award.

Former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Sonia O'Sullivan was inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2019 in recognition of her achievements in athletics in the 1990s and early part of the following decade.

Former Athletics Ireland president Nick Davis picked up the lifetime achievement award after years of service to the sport which include being MC at national and Dublin events while a special recognition award went to Dublin Marathon organiser Jim Aughney.

Mageean, who was the first Irish woman to qualify for the world 1500m final since O'Sullivan in 1997, has been selected for the European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon in December.

Irish Athletics Awards

Hall of Fame: Sonia O'Sullivan

Lifetime Services: Nick Davis

Athlete of the Year: Ciara Mageean

Endurance Athlete: Brendan Boyce

U20 Athlete: Kate O'Connor

U23 Athlete: Eilish Flanagan

Track & Field Athlete: Ciara Mageean

Club Performance: Raheny Shamrocks

Services to Coaching: Sean Egan

Official of the year: Bernie Dunne

Inspirational Performance on Irish Soil: Ciara Neville

Development Club of the Year: Carrick Aces

Mountain Runner: Sarah McCormack

Master Athlete: Annette Kealy

Ultra-Athlete: Caitriona Jennings

Schools Athlete: Efrem Gidey

University Athlete: Marcus Lawler

Special Recognition Awards: Jim Aughney, Patricia Walsh, Marita Walton