Anyika Onuora: Olympic bronze medallist retires from athletics

Anyika Onuora (right) won 4x400m bronze at Rio 2016 alongside Christine Ohurougu, Emily Diamond and Eilidh Doyle

British Olympic bronze medallist Anyika Onuora has retired from athletics.

The 35-year-old, who first competed for Great Britain 18 years ago, won 4x400m bronze at Rio 2016 having won the same medal at the World Championships the previous year.

Onuora also won European gold in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays and finishes her career as a three-time Commonwealth Games medallist.

"It was always a great honour to compete for Great Britain," she said.

"Competing as an elite athlete has allowed me to experience many incredible things I never thought I would imagine.

"Amongst the many other medals I won, being one of only a handful of British athletes to complete 'the full set' - becoming a European, Commonwealth, World and Olympic medallist - makes me immensely proud.

"I'm forever grateful for all the people who allowed me to fulfil a big dream that a young black girl from Liverpool was able to achieve.

"Every setback and low I experienced was worth it to get to those special moments that will always hold dear to me."