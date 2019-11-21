Sportswoman of the Year 2019: Dina Asher-Smith wins award after historic World Championships success

Media playback is not supported on this device Asher-Smith romps to a stunning win the women's 200m final

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has been named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year for 2019.

The 23-year-old became the first British woman to win a major global sprint title when she stormed to victory in the 200m at the World Championships in Doha in October.

It is the second successive year that Asher-Smith has claimed the accolade.

England's netball team won the Team of the Year award after finishing third at July's World Cup in Liverpool.

They had also won the same award in 2018 after claiming a memorable gold at the Commonwealth Games.

As well as 200m gold, Asher-Smith also won 100m and 4x100m silver, making her the first athlete, male or female, since Mary Rand in 1964 to win three medals at the same global championships.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who ended her wait for her first global outdoor title by winning heptathlon gold at the World Championships, finished second.

Horse rider Khadijah Mellah won the Young Sportswoman of the Year. The 18-year-old won the all-female Magnolia Cup at Goodwood in August aboard 25-1 outsider Haverland.

Swimmer Alice Tai won the Disability Sportswoman of the Year after finishing the World Para Swimming Championships in September as the competition's most decorated athlete, winning six golds from six races.