Paula Radcliffe to coach Jordan Hasay, ex-Nike Oregon Project athlete

Jordan Hasay is the second-fastest American woman over the marathon distance

Britain's former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe is to coach US runner Jordan Hasay, who has left the disbanded Nike Oregon Project.

Hasay, 28, is the second-fastest American woman over the marathon.

"I'm excited and honoured to have Paula Radcliffe as my coaching advisor," she said on Instagram.

Nike ended its NOP training programme for elite athletes in October after leading coach Alberto Salazar was banned by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Salazar, who is Mo Farah's former coach, was given a four-year ban for doping offences which included tampering with doping control methods.

Usada's report did not find evidence of performance-enhancing drugs being used on or by any NOP athletes.

Hasay ran two hours 20 minutes 57 seconds at the 2017 Chicago Marathon, placing her behind only Olympic medallist Deena Castor (2:19:36) on the US all-time list.

Radcliffe's 2:15:25 was the world record for 16 years until it was broken by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei's 2:14:04 in Chicago this year, where Hasay, one of the pre-race favourites, failed to finish.

"I look forward to working with Paula, whose expertise in being the former world record holder in the marathon is unparalleled," added Hasay, who has only run three marathons.

"I have always looked up to Paula as a pioneer for what is possible in the marathon, and most importantly in being a kind and inspiring person in life. I hope to follow in her footsteps as I continue my journey in the sport."