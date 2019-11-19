World Athletics Championships: Laura Muir almost missed out with injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Hassan sets breaks Championship record to win 1500m

Laura Muir has revealed she came close to missing October's World Athletics Championships because of injury.

Muir tore a calf muscle in July at the Anniversary Games in London, where she cruised to victory in the 1500m.

That put her participation in Doha in doubt but she recovered to finish fifth in the 1500m final in Doha.

"It was a complicated tear which took a lot longer to heal than we thought, and when I came back it flared up, so I could have missed it," Muir said.

The Scot was in contention for much of the final, but then faded in the last 200m before finishing just outside her personal best in three minutes 55.76 seconds.

Speaking to Scottish Athletics, the 26-year-old added: "I was ill before Doha as well, so we weren't too sure how things were going to go.

"Luckily I managed to get myself in reasonable shape. If anything, it was a real confidence boost to know what I could do if I was 100%."

In February, Muir will be aiming to break the 1,000m world record at Glasgow's Emirates Arena when she races in the Indoor Grand Prix.

The Scot is the current British and European record holder, but she will look to go one better and claim the world record from Maria Mutola next year in front her home fans.

Muir said: "It's sold out already which is fantastic, so if I'm in good shape and with this crowd behind me it's definitely achievable."