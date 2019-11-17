Letesenbet Gidey: Ethiopian smashes 15km world record in Seven Hills race

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey finished second in the 10,000m at the 2019 World Championships

Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia has broken the 15km world record at the Seven Hills race in Nijmegen.

The 21-year-old crossed the line in 44 minutes 20 seconds in the Netherlands, taking more than one minute off the previous record.

That mark of 45.37 had been set by Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya during the Prague Half Marathon in April 2017.

Gidey won silver in the 10,000m at the recent World Championships in Doha behind Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

The men's world record of 41.05 was set by Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei at last year's running of the Nijmegen race.

The 15km is rarely run and is not contested at the World Championships or the Olympics.