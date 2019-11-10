Andrew Butchart wins fifth title at Scottish XC Champs

Butchart claimed his fifth Scottish cross country title in the Kirkcaldy mud

Olympian Andrew Butchart won his fifth title at the Scottish Short Course XC Championships in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was first home over 4km in a time of 11 minutes, 54 seconds.

Butchart's win helped Central AC to their fourth men's team gold in five years, while Fife AC duo Annabel Simpson and Jenny Selman were first and second in the women's race.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it and it's always good to claim a Scottish title," said Butchart.

"I'm very pleased with that given I'm much more of a track runner now, but my roots were in cross country.

"The mud made it a bit harder for me than it might have been - I think when the surface is as soft as that it maybe suits others.

"At one stage I heard the crowd cheering people and realised those behind me were not too far behind me. I felt the first lap would be quicker and that's what happened and I put in a bit of a surge to get ahead."

Glasgow University's Sol Sweeney finished just one second behind Butchart, the Scottish record holder over 5,000m.