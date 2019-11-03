New York Marathon: Joyciline Jepkosgei & Geoffrey Kamworor claim victories

Joyciline Jepkosgei pulled away from Keitany late in the race to claim victory

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei has won the New York women's marathon in her first race over the distance.

Jepkosgei, who is the 10km world record holder on the road, was a comfortable winner in two hours 22 minutes 38 seconds.

Fellow Kenyan and defending champion Mary Keitany, who was aiming for a fifth victory in the race, was second.

Geoffrey Kamworor, also from Kenya, won the men's race in 2:08:13, his second success following his win in 2017.